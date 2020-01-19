Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,259,000 after buying an additional 98,312 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,698,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $285.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.29 and a 1 year high of $294.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 0.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

