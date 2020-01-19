Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 397.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

