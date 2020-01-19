Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 24,188 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in J M Smucker by 5.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in J M Smucker by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in J M Smucker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 639,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank began coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

SJM stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.30.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

