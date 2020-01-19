Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 147,380 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,381,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,767,000 after purchasing an additional 490,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 18.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,156,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,172,000 after purchasing an additional 339,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 835,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -136.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.68. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $64.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

In related news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.