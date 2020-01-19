Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,736 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,939.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.