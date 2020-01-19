Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 123.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,556 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,549,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,512,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,146,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $927,510,000 after acquiring an additional 119,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,660,000 after acquiring an additional 89,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Knight Equity cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.56.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares in the company, valued at $190,350,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $302,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,552 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,118. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT opened at $114.68 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

