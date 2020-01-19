Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.27 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,631 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,020,159 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. United Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 68.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,088,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 441,352 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 29.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

