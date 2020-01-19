Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $6 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 95,872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Square by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $2,396,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Square by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Square from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Square stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,157 shares in the company, valued at $22,928,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,743 shares of company stock worth $15,546,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.