Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 213,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDXS. ValuEngine cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,310.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $784,375. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDXS opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

