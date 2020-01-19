Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,111,685 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.36 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $6,051,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 242,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,760,434.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

