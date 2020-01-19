Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 108,713 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 108,713 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 516,915 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $940,555,000 after buying an additional 1,250,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,495,000 after buying an additional 8,094,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.88. The company has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $119.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

