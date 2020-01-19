Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 330,199 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

NYSE TSN opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.10.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

