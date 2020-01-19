Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 501,506 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 501,506 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 195.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 34.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP opened at $98.56 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.42.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

