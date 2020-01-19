Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 70,143 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,143 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $153.36 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day moving average of $144.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at $56,397,159. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,283.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

