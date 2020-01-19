Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 75,248 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

