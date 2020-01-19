Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $5.48 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 85,474 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth $6,694,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after buying an additional 139,490 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in MasTec by 170.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 121,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in MasTec by 83.6% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 31,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 target price on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

MTZ stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

