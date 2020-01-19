Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $6.82 Million Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 73,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $114.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet cut Diamondback Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.