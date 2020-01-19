Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

Shares of WM opened at $119.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average of $115.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.