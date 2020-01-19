Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $721.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $60.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $648.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at $583,381.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,627 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $30,428,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.4% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 401,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 134,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.