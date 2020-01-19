AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Cut by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,461,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,348,340 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $174,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AT&T by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in AT&T by 63.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,433 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 82.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 233.3% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,371 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $277.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

