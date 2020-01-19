Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,989 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 489.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,805,000 after purchasing an additional 957,445 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,766,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,623,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after acquiring an additional 259,695 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after acquiring an additional 171,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $193.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $194.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.23.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

