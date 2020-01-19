AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CS. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.35 ($34.13) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €27.76 ($32.27).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €24.38 ($28.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.63. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.