Baader Bank Reiterates €6.50 Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.70 ($6.63).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €5.10 ($5.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 million and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €3.70 ($4.30) and a 12 month high of €5.75 ($6.69).

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

