Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 3.00

News articles about Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Balfour Beatty earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LON BBY opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89).

A number of research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 337 ($4.43).

In other news, insider Leo Quinn acquired 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,821.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

