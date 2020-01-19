Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.99.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.