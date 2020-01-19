Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Buckingham Research lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.69, but opened at $46.72. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of New York Mellon shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 341,390 shares.

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

