Barclays Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €30.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.28 ($30.55).

STM stock opened at €25.16 ($29.26) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.94). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.34.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

