Barclays Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €59.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.94 ($67.37).

Get Total alerts:

FP stock opened at €48.51 ($56.40) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.55. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.