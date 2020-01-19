Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BECN. BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13,564.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.