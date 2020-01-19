Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €96.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.89 ($120.80).

Beiersdorf stock opened at €105.90 ($123.14) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12 month high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

