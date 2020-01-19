Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.89 ($120.80).

Beiersdorf stock opened at €105.90 ($123.14) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion and a PE ratio of 32.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €105.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.71. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52 week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

