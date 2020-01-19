Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.09% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $36.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.72. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $37.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.55 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

