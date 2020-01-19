Berenberg Bank Increases Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to GBX 8,500

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,900 ($117.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,206.25 ($107.95).

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 9,066 ($119.26) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,071.36.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,598 ($86.79), for a total transaction of £61,361.40 ($80,717.44).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

