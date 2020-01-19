Berenberg Bank Lowers William Hill (LON:WMH) Price Target to GBX 240

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its price target reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the gambling company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut William Hill to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220.62 ($2.90).

WMH stock opened at GBX 182.25 ($2.40) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 65.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. William Hill has a 1 year low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72).

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

