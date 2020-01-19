BidaskClub Downgrades Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of INGN stock opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.63. Inogen has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $155.75.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.65 million. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inogen will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 16.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Inogen by 65.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 235.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.