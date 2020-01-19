BidaskClub Lowers Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MPAA. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of MPAA opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.98 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $125,717.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

