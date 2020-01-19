BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,660,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,191 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 856,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 534,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 95,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

