BMO Capital Markets Lowers Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBD.B. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.72.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$1.53 and a 52 week high of C$3.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.87.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

