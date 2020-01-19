BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €58.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.86 ($63.79).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €50.75 ($59.01) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($80.43). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.12.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

