Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,967 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

