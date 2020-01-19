Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$2.10

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$1.70 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.72.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -224.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.87. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$1.53 and a 1 year high of C$3.03.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

