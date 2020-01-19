Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

BLX stock opened at C$26.38 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$26.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -231.40.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

