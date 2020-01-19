Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 1,423 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $430.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

