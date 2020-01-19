Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys 2,438 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,439,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 158,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jentner Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.