Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys 660 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBSI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,293,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.21 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $681.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBSI. BidaskClub downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $192,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,993,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,162.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,494 shares of company stock worth $1,490,148. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

