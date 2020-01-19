Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,070 FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,070 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 263,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $62.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $283.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.08. FS Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $125,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $250,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,750 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

