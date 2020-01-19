Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,852 Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 633.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Knoll alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael A. Pollner sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $144,963.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,706.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 79,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $2,077,848.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,551 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Knoll stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.44. Knoll Inc has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Knoll had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Knoll’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.