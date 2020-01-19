Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,060 GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 3,200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,872,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. GMS Inc has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $861.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.95 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. GMS’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMS. Stephens decreased their price target on GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

