Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,215 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SYSCO by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in SYSCO by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 181,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

In related news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.