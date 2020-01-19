Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In related news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $478,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $148,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,444.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,348,760 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DECK opened at $173.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $116.24 and a one year high of $180.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

